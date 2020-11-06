Dolphins, Falcons and Bengals Have Positive COVID-19 Tests

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL's COVID-19 issue continues to grow after the Falcons, Dolphins and Bengals confirmed they registered positive tests from players or staff members on Friday.

On Friday morning, the Falcons announced they would work virtually "out of an abundance of caution" following a positive COVID-19 from a member of the football staff. Atlanta has entered the NFL's intensive protocols and started contract tracing with the organization.

The positive test does not affect the Falcons' game against the Broncos on Sunday.

The Dolphins also entered intensive protocols after an assistant coach tested positive for the virus. The coach immediately quarantined and contract tracing has begun in Miami's organization.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins will have a walkthrough on Friday, and their Sunday game at Arizona is still on as scheduled.

The Bengals later reported that two unnamed players returned positive COVID-19 tests. Since Cincinnati is on a bye week, no players have been in the team's facility since Wednesday. Players are still tested daily on bye weeks, and they will return to the Bengals' building next week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Packers rookie linebacker Krys Barnes tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after he played in Green Bay's 34–17 win over the 49ers on Thursday night. Barnes exited in the second quarter with a calf strain and did not return to the game. The 22-year-old will have to wait to undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his calf injury because of his positive test.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also reports one Bears player tested positive on Friday. The report follows the Bears' decision on Thursday to close Halas Hall and cancel practice after center Cody Whitehair returned a positive COVID-19 test.