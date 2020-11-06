Report: Packers' Krys Barnes Tests Positive for COVID-19

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Packers LB Krys Barnes, Who Played vs. 49ers, Tests Positive for COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

Packers rookie linebacker Krys Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN Adam Schefter was first to report an unnamed Packers player returned a positive test on Friday, one day after Green Bay's 34–17 win over the COVID and injury-plagued 49ers.

Barnes, who dealt with shoulder and biceps injuries this week, exited in the second quarter with a calf strain. He had three tackles before he was forced to leave the game and was later ruled out to return against San Francisco.

According to Rapoport, Barnes was unable to undergo an MRI for his calf strain on Friday because of his positive COVID-19 test. He will have to wait to learn more about his injury.

On Monday, Packers running back AJ Dillon tested positive for COVID-19 following their loss to the Vikings the day before. Dillon's positive result reportedly came from Sunday's pregame COVID-19 testing ahead of the game, however, the results of game-day tests don't return until Sunday evening or early Monday.

The Packers later added running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin to the COVID-19/reserve list as high-risk contacts.

Dillon wasn't the only player in the league to return a positive test following Sunday's games. Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey also announced on Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after playing against the Steelers.

The NFL continues to battle COVID-19 cases around the league as the Dolphins, Falcons and Bengals announced on Friday that members of their organizations have tested positive for COVID-19. Miami and Atlanta have entered intensive COVID-19 protocol following the tests, and Cincinnati is on a bye week.

YOU MAY LIKE

Reno 1868

Soccer

Jewell Loyd
Play
WNBA

The Incomparable Journey of Jewell Loyd

After a challenging year and ongoing obstacles, Seattle Storm All-Star guard Jewell Loyd has come into her own.

USATSI_13613576
Play
Boxing

Canelo Alvarez Released from Golden Boy Promotions Contract

Representatives from Golden Boy Promotions and Alvarez reached an agreement for the release.

AEW's Tony Khan chats with Chris Jericho
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Tony Khan Addresses State of AEW Ahead of ‘Full Gear’

AEW looks to deliver a strong pay-per-view with “Full Gear” on Saturday after falling flat with September’s “All Out.”

MLS-Decision-Day-Philadelphia-Toronto
Play
Soccer

What's Left to Be Decided on MLS Decision Day

MLS's abnormal 2020 regular season comes to an end, with the last pieces of the playoff puzzle falling into place.

krys-barnes-packers-positive-covid-19-test
Play
NFL

Report: Packers' Krys Barnes Tests Positive for COVID-19

Barnes played on Thursday night against the 49ers but exited in the second quarter with a calf injury.

Soccer

Minnesota United rallies to tie Chicago Fire 2-2