Bills Fans Donate More Than $60K to Children's Hospital in Honor of Josh Allen's Grandmother

Bills fans have donated more than $60,000 dollars to Oishei Children's Hospital in the last 24 hours in honor of Josh Allen's grandmother, who died Saturday night.

The hospital announced that as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday it had already received more than 3,400 donations totaling $63,100.

Allen's grandmother, Patricia, died unexpectedly on Saturday at 80 years old. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott told reporters of the death in Allen's family after the team's 44–34 win over the Seahawks.

"You're making a huge impact on our hospital in her memory so thank you!" the Oishei Children's Hospital wrote on Twitter.

Upon learning of the death, Bills fans rallied with donations in increments of $17—a nod to the quarterback's number.

"I can't tell you how special it is to see the outpouring of support for me and my family during this tough time," Allen said in a statement Monday. "The donations made to OCH in honor of my grandmother would make her so proud. Thank you Bills Mafia! It is an honor to be your quarterback."

Allen played one of the best games of his NFL career on Sunday, throwing for 415 passing yards and recording four total touchdowns.

In doing so, Buffalo moved to 7–2 for the first time since 1993, when the franchise made its last Super Bowl appearance.