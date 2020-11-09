Despite returning from a six-game absence on Sunday, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could possibly miss more time this season after suffering a should injury against the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McCaffrey will undergo tests on Monday, and his status for Week 10 "is very much in doubt," reports Rapoport.

The 24-year-old returned from an ankle injury on Sunday in the Panther's 33–31 loss to Kansas City. However, he appeared to hurt his shoulder/collarbone area late in the game when he was tackled on a first down reception. McCaffrey looked shaken up on the sideline after suffering the injury, and returned for one play. He left the field again on the final drive.

He rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Chiefs while adding 10 receptions, 82 receiving yards and a score. Coach Matt Rhule didn't provide any updates on McCaffrey's injury after the game.

Check out the latest rumors and news around the NFL: