NFL Rumors: Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey's Status in Doubt With Shoulder Injury
Despite returning from a six-game absence on Sunday, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey could possibly miss more time this season after suffering a should injury against the Chiefs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
McCaffrey will undergo tests on Monday, and his status for Week 10 "is very much in doubt," reports Rapoport.
The 24-year-old returned from an ankle injury on Sunday in the Panther's 33–31 loss to Kansas City. However, he appeared to hurt his shoulder/collarbone area late in the game when he was tackled on a first down reception. McCaffrey looked shaken up on the sideline after suffering the injury, and returned for one play. He left the field again on the final drive.
He rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries against the Chiefs while adding 10 receptions, 82 receiving yards and a score. Coach Matt Rhule didn't provide any updates on McCaffrey's injury after the game.
Check out the latest rumors and news around the NFL:
- Washington QB Kyle Allen is expected to undergo surgery on his dislocated ankle and could potentially miss the remainder of the season. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)
- Browns QB Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayfield could be cleared to return on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Browns RB Nick Chubb is expected to return to practice this week, and the team is hopeful that he will play against the Texans on Sunday. Chubb has been rehabbing his MCL sprain that he suffered in Week 4. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)