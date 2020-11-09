Patrick Mahomes should be the NFL MVP. Don’t we all know this by now?

I mean there are some incredible seasons being had, particularly by other all-time great quarterbacks. Russell Wilson is on pace to throw for more touchdowns than any other QB ever has, and Aaron Rodgers is currently having one of his best seasons ever. I fully understand wanting to acknowledge and appreciate the achievements of each.

But Mahomes has reached that LeBron James status for me, where if he is out there and fully healthy, he’s my default MVP. Which just so happens to be easily backed up statistically. He is the first player in NFL history to have 25 touchdown passes to only one interception through nine games in a season.

And he’s right near the top of every other leaderboard sporting a QBR of 87, a rating of 116, and throwing for 300 yards a game. Not to mention the Kansas City Chiefs are 8-1. Plus, it feels like Mahomes is just warming up, and he certainly doesn’t have any flat out bad games like say Rodgers did against the Bucs.

His coach Andy Reid says we’re seeing his best right now, and at his best, there’s never been anyone better. So, I’m not going to pretend anyone else is more valuable and become numb to the standard he’s already set.

As declaring Patrick Mahomes the top player in the NFL is eventually going to sound a lot like what the rest of his career will be, a broken record.