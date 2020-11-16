Brees Set to Undergo MRI After Rib Injury Sustained in Saints Win

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Drew Brees to Undergo MRI After Rib Injury Sustained in Saints Win Over 49ers

Author:
Publish date:

Saints quarterback Drew Brees was forced out of his team's 27-13 win over the 49ers on Sunday after suffering an injury to his ribs in the first half. The 41-year-old will undergo an MRI and X-rays to assess the severity of the injury, coach Sean Payton said after the game.

The injury happened midway through the second quarter when Brees took a sack from Kentavius Street. He remained in the game but informed coaches at halftime that he was unable to continue.

"He took a heavy shot in the first half. As he came out in the second half, he felt it was really impacting him," Payton told reporters, per Jelani Scott of NFL.com. "So, specifically, he'll get an MRI and X-Rays. His back felt sore. As he tried to throw, he just came up to me and said, 'Hey, I don't feel like I'm capable of playing.' And so, quickly, we made the switch and, you know, that happens sometimes.

"He felt strong enough about letting me know and I know when he does that, which is probably gonna be the first time in 15 years, that it was significant enough where he felt like he couldn't function in the second half."

Brees was 8-for-13 for 76 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. His status for New Orleans' Week 11 matchup against the Falcons is unknown.

While Brees said the pain was manageable, he felt the injury negatively impacted his performance enough that he chose to sit out the second half.

"I was not going to be able to be effective," Brees said of the injury. "It had nothing to do with pain. It was simply just what my body was going to be able to do or not be able to do."

Brees was replaced by Jameis Winston, who went 6-for-10 for 63 yards. Taysom Hill also took snaps at quarterback, but did not attempt a pass in the second half.

YOU MAY LIKE

drew brees
NFL

Brees Set to Undergo MRI After Rib Injury Sustained in Saints Win

Brees took a shot to the ribs during the second quarter and finished the half, but told coaches he was unable to play in the second half.

Rafael Nadal (ESP) in action during his match against Novak Djokovic (SRB) on day 15 at Stade Roland Garros.
Play
Tennis

Nadal, Thiem Win Openers at ATP Finals

Thiem outlasted Stefanos Tsitsipas in a rematch of the 2019 final in the opening singles match of the tournament inside O2 Arena.

Southern California Trojans head coach Clay Helton reacts in the second quarter Arizona State Sun Devils at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Which Coaches are Deserving of a COVID Reprieve?

Which college football coaches deserve a pandemic mulligan?

tua-tagovailoa-miami-dolphins
Play
Fantasy

Waiver Wire Week 11: Fantasy Football Pickups

With the fantasy football playoffs quickly approaching, now is the time to load up on some depth and grab emerging players to help push toward the postseason.

Jim-Boeheim-COVID-19
College Basketball

Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim Tests Positive for COVID-19

Boeheim has begun isolating at his home, and he is not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.

Abraham Ancer plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC.
Play
Golf

Ancer Plays Catch-Up With Dustin Johnson at First Masters

Ancer knew he had to play a near-perfect round of golf on Sunday to have a chance at the green jacket.

Dustin Johnson reacts with caddie and brother Austin Johnson after winning The Masters golf tournament
Play
Golf

Dustin Johnson Won the Masters His Way, With His Brother at His Side

Austin Johnson is not one of those revered caddie savants. But he's the right caddie for his brother, and he told Dustin all he needed to know to win the Masters.

DeAndre Hopkins makes a game-saving catch as the Cardinals shock the Bills.
NFL

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Save Cards With Wild Hail Mary Win

Murray completed a 43-yard Hail Mary pass to DeAndre Hopkins as the Cardinals beat the Bills, 32-30.