NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey Likely Out vs. Lions

The Panthers could face the Lions on Sunday without quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Bridgewater suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 46–23 loss to the Buccaneers this weekend. On third-and-4th, the QB took a snap out of the shotgun and was sacked by Jason Pierre-Paul. Bridgewater left the game to be attended to in the medical tent.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, an MRI showed no structural damage in Bridgewater's right knee, although he is experiencing some soreness and swelling. His status for Sunday's game is uncertain.

Carolina faced the Buccaneers without McCaffrey, who continues to deal with his injury-plagued season. The star running back suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he is unlikely to play against the Lions. The Panthers reportedly are planning for McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks.

