NFL Rumors: Christian McCaffrey Likely Out vs. Lions

NFL Rumors: Teddy Bridgewater's Status Uncertain, Christian McCaffrey Likely Out vs. Lions
The Panthers could face the Lions on Sunday without quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and running back Christian McCaffrey.
Bridgewater suffered a knee injury late in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 46–23 loss to the Buccaneers this weekend. On third-and-4th, the QB took a snap out of the shotgun and was sacked by Jason Pierre-Paul. Bridgewater left the game to be attended to in the medical tent.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, an MRI showed no structural damage in Bridgewater's right knee, although he is experiencing some soreness and swelling. His status for Sunday's game is uncertain.
Carolina faced the Buccaneers without McCaffrey, who continues to deal with his injury-plagued season. The star running back suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he is unlikely to play against the Lions. The Panthers reportedly are planning for McCaffrey to miss multiple weeks.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Saints are preparing for QB Drew Brees to miss playing time after he suffered a rib contusion in Sunday's win over the 49ers. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Lions QB Matthew Stafford's X-rays came back negative after he suffered a right thumb injury against Washington on Sunday. Detroit is optimistic that Stafford can play in Week 11. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- Rams OT Andrew Whitworth will get a second opinion after he suffered a torn MCL against the Seahawks. There is optimism Whitworth's injury isn't season-ending and he could return this year, especially if the Rams make the playoffs. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)