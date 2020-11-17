Saints LB DeMario Davis Announces Daughter is Cancer-Free

Saints linebacker Demario Davis announced on Monday his daughter, Carly-Faith, is cancer-free after a battle with retinoblastoma.

Davis's 15-month-old daughter was diagnosed with the rare eye cancer in May. Carly-Faith received subsequent treatment in recent months, and she was fitted for a custom prosthetic eye. Further tests have shown Carly-Faith to be cancer-free.

"I’m a person that just never try to take anything for granted and to know what she’s been through, even to the point of having to lose her eye, but her body is free of cancer,” Davis told TMZ. “We’re able to use her story and bring awareness to a lot of families that probably wouldn’t of known about it if it wasn’t for us going through it,” Davis said."

Davis was selected in the third round in the 2012 NFL Draft. He is currently in his third season with the Saints, earning All-Pro honors in 2019. Davis shared a video of Carly-Faith celebrating New Orleans' win over the Buccaneers on Nov. 9

The Saints advanced to 7–3 in 2020 on Sunday with a win over the 49ers. They currently sit atop the NFC South.