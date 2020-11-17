Report: Nick Foles Avoided "Major Injury" vs. Vikings

Despite being carted off the field in Monday night's loss to the Vikings, Bears quarterback Nick Foles did not suffer a "major injury," according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Foles took a brutal hit from Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo in the final minute of the game. The Super Bowl LII MVP appeared to land on his throwing shoulder before laying on the ground for several minutes. Foles was helped off the field and replaced by backup Tyler Gray for the final drive. After the game, Bears coach Matt Nagy said doctors were evaluating Foles's leg and hip.

Sources told Garafolo that there "was no sign of a break" in the quarterback's hip after initial tests were conducted at Soldier Field. Foles will undergo further evaluation on Tuesday to determine the extent of his injury.

Foles completed 15 passes for just 106 yards. The Bears fell to 5–5 with Monday's loss, sitting in second place in the NFC North ahead of the Vikings and Lions. It marks their fourth consecutive loss this season.

Chicago is on a bye week and will return on Nov. 29 to face the Packers in Green Bay. According to Garafolo, the Bears are optimistic that Foles and possibly Mitchell Trubisky will be available after the bye week. Trubisky is recovering from a shoulder injury he sustained against the Saints in Week 8.