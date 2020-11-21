Report: Raiders Activate 7 From Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Las Vegas Raiders activated seven of the team's 10 players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reports.

Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Johnathan Abram, defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins and Kendal Vickers along with defensive end Arden Key and cornerback Isaiah Johnson were considered high-risk close contacts to Ferrell.

The six players, however, tested negative throughout the week and will be active on the team's 53-man roster for Sunday. In addition, defensive end David Irving was taken off of the COVID-19 practice squad list and will be put on the practice squad before being elevated to the team's 53-man roster.

Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner also came off the practice squad COVID-19 list on Friday.

Las Vegas (6-3) sits second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs (8-1). The two teams play on Sunday in Vegas.

The Raiders defeated the Chiefs, 40–32, at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 11.

Kansas City is coming off its bye week after the Chiefs' 33–31 victory over the Panthers on Nov. 8.