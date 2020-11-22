SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Drew Brees Has 11 Rib Fractures After Follow-Up Scans

Author:
Publish date:

One day after the team placed him on the injured reserve, Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly has 11 rib fractures—eight on his left side and three on his right, according to Ed Werder of ESPN.

drew brees (1)

Brees has undergone X-rays and CAT scans every other day this week. He sustained the injuries—which included a collapsed lung—in New Orleans' Week 9 matchup against Tampa Bay and in Week 10 against San Francisco. He's eligible to be activated in Week 14, when the Saints face the Eagles on the road.

On the season, Brees has completed 73.5% of his passes for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has a 110.0 passer rating, his sixth consecutive season with a rating over 100.

YOU MAY LIKE

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet dribbles up the court
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Raptors, VanVleet Agree to Four-Year Deal

Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

UFC Deiveson Figueiredo
Play
MMA

UFC 255 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

UFC 255 is a showcase card, with Deiveson Figueiredo and Valentina Shevchenko each looking to add to their highlight reel.

drew brees (1)
Play
NFL

Report: Drew Brees Has 11 Rib Fractures After Follow-Up Scans

Brees was knocked out of the Saints' Week 10 game against the 49ers. He's eligible to be activated in Week 14.

tristan thompson
NBA

Grading Boston's Two-Year Contract with Tristan Thompson

Thompson, 29, averaged a career-best 12.0 points with 10.1 assists and 2.1 assists per game last season.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) dribbles the ball
Play
NBA

Grading the Lakers' Decision to Re-Sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Lakers moved to retain unlikely playoff hero Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on Saturday.

northwestern
College Football

No. 19 Northwestern Beats No. 10 Wisconsin to Improve to 5-0

The Northwestern defense forced five turnovers to lead the team to its first 5-0 start in Big Ten play since 1996.

Deiveson Figueiredo will face Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255.
MMA

How to Watch UFC 255

Find out how to watch title fights Figueiredo vs. Perez and Shevchenko vs. Maia at UFC 255 on Saturday, Nov. 21.

college-basketball
College Basketball

Which College Basketball Programs Are on Pause Due to COVID-19?

Several college basketball programs have been paused or shut down in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.