Report: JuJu Tweaks Ankle Stepping on Penalty Flag

Report: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Tweaks Foot/Ankle Stepping on Penalty Flag
In one of the most bizarre injuries of the year, Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a right foot/ankle injury early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Jaguars after stepping on a referee's penalty flag, CBS Sports' Evan Washburn reported on the game's television broadcast.
Smith-Schuster limped off the field and had his leg briefly looked at by trainers.
The Steelers led 20–3 at the time of Smith-Schuster's injury and held on to defeat Jacksonville, 27–3.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game he did not feel worried about Smith-Schuster's injury.
Smith-Schuster celebrated his 24th birthday on Sunday, finishing the contest with four catches for 19 yards and a touchdown.
With the victory, Pittsburgh moved to 10–0.
The Steelers host the Ravens this Thursday night.