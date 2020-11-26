Cardinals Wide Receiver Larry Fitzgerald Tests Positive for COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play against the New England Patriots on Sunday, according to Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Arizona will play a game without Fitzgerald for the first time since the 2014 season.

Fitzgerald has recorded 43 catches for 336 yards this season. One of his most productive games of 2020 was against the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught eight passes for 62 yards.

He sits second on the team in receptions this season behind DeAndre Hopkins, who has 72 receptions for 912 yards with four touchdowns.

For his career, Fitzgerald has 1,421 receptions for 17,419 yards and 120 touchdowns.