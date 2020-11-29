Report: Ravens TE Mark Andrews Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday's game vs. the Steelers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Andrews is one of two known NFL players with Type I diabetes. He said in August when asked if he considered sitting out of the season that, "opting out never really crossed my mind."

"Obviously, I think safety is the most important thing. Seeing what the NFLPA and the NFL has come up with and the system, it's extremely encouraging. I think they have a great system in place. For me, it was never 'I'm going to opt out' or 'I may not play.' I've always been very strong in my beliefs that I keep my body healthy and I'm going to do everything necessary to make sure I don't get COVID."

As ESPN's Field Yates noted Sunday morning, the Ravens have now placed 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram, defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Matt Judon.

As of Sunday morning, ESPN reports that at least 11 players and 10 staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Steelers also recently placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Pittsburgh-Baltimore game was initially scheduled to be played Thanksgiving night, but it was later pushed back until Sunday due to Baltimore's COVID-19 outbreak.

The game was later then moved until Tuesday Dec. 1 because of continued positive tests.

As of Sunday morning, it is still scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.