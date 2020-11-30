Fangio 'Disappointed' in Broncos QBs for Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Broncos Coach Vic Fangio 'Disappointed' in Quarterbacks for Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

Author:
Publish date:

Speaking to reporters following his team's 31-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday, Broncos coach Vic Fangio expressed his disappointment about the position his team was in heading into the game. Denver was forced to play with practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback after every quarterback on its roster was ruled out as a high-risk close contact.

Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, and fellow quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all ineligible to play after coming into contact with Driskel without wearing their masks.

"I was disappointed on a couple of levels, that our quarterbacks put us in this position, that our quarterbacks put the league in this position, we count on them to be the leaders of this team, so that's disappointing," Fangio said, according to Brandon Krisztal of KOA Radio Denver.

Fangio said that the quarterbacks met at the team's facility during an off-day on Tuesday to study film. The group "got lax with their masks" and failed to adequately keep their distance from each other.

Denver was alerted that it would not have its quarterbacks available on Saturday, the day before the game. After unsuccessfully appealing to the league to postpone the game, the Broncos opted to go with Hinton. Hinton hadn't been able to take practice reps at the position and had never played in an NFL game before, though he did spend multiple seasons playing quarterback at Wake Forest.

The results went about as most would expect. Hinton was 1-for-9 for 13 yards and two interceptions, as the Broncos only mustered 112 yards of total offense. 

"I can easily say that was the most eventful 24 hours of my life, but when I got the call there was pure excitement," Hinton said, per the team's postgame transcript. "Of course, there was nerves and disbelief, but the encouragement the team gave me and guys just keeping me up the whole time. ...

"Coming in I knew that I had no idea what the speed of the game was like. I'm familiar with our concepts but it's a lot different from quarterback. So, coming in we knew it'd be a tough situation for sure. That was a challenge that I wanted to take on."

YOU MAY LIKE

devontae booker
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Waiver Wire Pickups

It's the final week of the fantasy football regular season. This week's list of players could help fantasy teams punch their ticket to the postseason.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches his players before the game against Mississippi at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Nas Vandy Olemiss 00
College Football

Forde-Yard Dash: Change Abound With December Looming

The calender says it's quitting time in college football.

vic fangio
Play
NFL

Fangio 'Disappointed' in Broncos QBs for Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

The Broncos were without all of their quarterbacks in Sunday's 31-3 blowout loss to the Saints.

Mark Andrews catches a pass.
Play
NFL

Ravens Reach Eight Straight Days of a New Player Testing Positive

Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Tuesday's game vs. the Steelers.

NFL Week 12 Takeaways
Play
NFL

NFL Week 12 Takeaways: Unstoppable Tyreek, Derrick Henry Does It Again

Plus, Kyle Shanahan gets McVay again, Cards collapse in Foxboro, Giants hold on to NFC East but lose Daniel Jones, and much more.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) moves out to throw as offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) provides coverage against Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58)
NFL

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill Chase NFL Records

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill challenged two longstanding NFL records on Sunday.

Denver Broncos quarterback Kendall Hinton (2) throws the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High.
NFL

The Broncos' Quarterback-Less Game Was More Sad Than Amusing

Denver's 31-3 defeat at the hands of the Saints was both a boring watch and a painful reminder of how casually some are still treating the pandemic.

len bias
Play
College Basketball

Len Bias, Paul Pierce Headline 2021 College Basketball Hall of Fame Class

The College Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 includes Len Bias, Paul Pierce and Antawn Jamison.