Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill Chase NFL Records

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs sport the most explosive offense in the NFL, and Kansas City's dynamic duo chased the record books in a matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill tallied 210 receiving yards in the first half in Tampa Bay, challenging the all-time single-game yardage record as he finished the afternoon with 269 receiving yards. And Hill's quarterback started the contest on a similar pace.

Patrick Mahomes entered the locker room at halftime with 359 passing yards, putting him on pace to set the single-game passing yardage record. Mahomes won MVP in 2018, and he won Super Bowl MVP last season. But Sunday marked perhaps the greatest performance of his career as he finished the afternoon with 462 yards passing and three touchdowns.

You have to travel far back in the annals of NFL history to find the record Mahomes chased on Sunday. Former Rams quarterback Norm Van Brocklin set the single-game yardage record back in 1951, throwing for 554 yards in an opening-day win over the New York Yanks. Van Brocklin won two NFL championships in his career, but no game is remembered quite like his record-setting contest nearly seven decades ago.

Hill challenged a record set more recently. Former Rams receiver Flipper Anderson holds the single-game yardage record for wideouts, tallying 336 yards on 15 catches in 1989. Los Angeles tallied just 20 points on the day, but Anderson's record-setting performance was enough to give the Rams a three-point victory.

Kansas City advanced to 10–1 with a 27-24 win on Sunday. The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2003-04.