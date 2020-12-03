Steve Kornacki to join NBC's Football Night in America

SI.com
NBC Election Map Expert Steve Kornacki to Join Football Night in America

After becoming an internet sensation during the 2020 presidential election, NBC political correspondent Steve Kornacki will transition to an entirely different form of analysis on Sunday.

Kornacki—and his signature khakis—will appear on NBC's Football Night in America on Sunday before the Chiefs host the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. He will break down the NFL's playoff picture after Week 13, dissecting every scenario that could play out before the end of the regular season. 

Kornacki has certainly set a high bar for himself as he dives from politics to the gridiron. He played a key role in NBC and MSNBC's coverage of the 2020 election, providing real-time data and analysis from precincts across the country. Kornacki previously hosted the 4 p.m. ET hour of MSNBC Live as well as “Up with Steve Kornacki” on Saturdays and Sundays. 

“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” Kornacki said in an NBC statement. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”

Kornacki has been with NBC since 2012. In addition to his newfound political fame, Kornacki was also named one of People Magazine's sexiest men alive in 2020.

