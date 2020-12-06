Report: Lamar Jackson Expected to Start vs. Cowboys

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is expected to start in the Ravens' Tuesday night matchup vs. the Cowboys, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson missed last week's contest vs. the Steelers after testing positive for COVID-19, but he is expected to be come off the reserve/COVID-19 ahead of Baltimore's Week 13 matchup.

On Saturday, Ravens team president Dick Cass said in a statement that the team found "at least four unique strains" of COVID-19 inside their facility during the team's outbreak. At least one Baltimore player tested positive for COVID-19 for 10 straight days and a total of 23 players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list during their late November outbreak.

The outbreak forced the Ravens-Steelers Week 12 matchup to be postponed three times before it was eventually played Wednesday. In Baltimore's 19–14 loss to Pittsburgh, veteran quarterback Robert Griffin III started in place of Jackson, with second-year quarterback Trace McSorley entering the game late in the contest after Griffin III suffered an injury. McSorley threw his first career touchdown pass, a 70-yarder to Marquise Brown, with just under three minutes left to make it a five-point game. But, the Steelers ran out the clock to remain undefeated.

McSorley is expected to be the team's backup quarterback this week after Griffin III was placed on the injured reserve following his hamstring injury.

Jackson and the Ravens enter Week 13 at 6-5 and are currently outside the AFC playoff picture. Last year's league MVP has thrown for 1,948 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also added 575 yards and three scores on the ground.

Kickoff for Tuesday's game is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.