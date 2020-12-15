NFL Playoff Picture, Draft Watch Ahead of Week 15

There are three weeks left in the 2020 regular season, which means the playoff picture is taking shape before our eyes. The field, like most years, is largely what we came to expect out of this season with a few surprises sprinkled in—plus whatever crawls out of the NFC East. Three divisions (NFC West, NFC East, AFC South) are still hotly contested while two teams—the Chiefs and the Packers—have already clinched their division.

Two more teams—the Steelers and the Saints—have also clinched playoff spots. The Buffalo Bills were very close on Monday night, but Lamar Jackson had to come back into the game in the fourth quarter forcing all of Orchard Park to wait another week before the celebratory (socially distanced) table smashing can officially commence. Their win means no postseason berth for Josh Allen & Co. just yet.

So, as we’ll do several times over the next few weeks, let’s take a look at where things stand right now with Monday Night Football behind us.

AFC

1. Kansas City

2. Pittsburgh

3. Buffalo

4. Tennessee

5. Cleveland

6. Indianapolis

7. Miami

NFC

1. Green Bay

2. New Orleans

3. Los Angeles

4. Washington

5. Seattle

6. Tampa Bay

7. Arizona

The Weak-Side Podcast now has its own feed! Subscribe to listen to Conor Orr and Jenny Vrentas every week.

What can happen this weekend

Depending on how this weekend breaks, we could have four more teams to add to the playoff field, solidifying eight of the 14 total spots available.

• Seattle clinches a playoff spot with a win over the Washington Football Team (or, additionally, a tie game between the Vikings and Bears).

• L.A. clinches a playoff spot if they beat or tie the Jets, or if the Vikings and Bears ends in a tie.

• The Buccaneers can clinch a playoff spot if they win and the Bears and Vikings tie.

• The Bills reach the playoffs with a win, a Dolphins loss to the Patriots.

Also worth noting: If the Cowboys lose to the equally banged-up 49ers, they will no longer have a shot at making the playoffs this year, while the 49ers’ dismal odds will be kept aflame for one more night. A Patriots loss to Miami would eliminate them from playoff contention. The Eagles are also in danger of getting knocked out entirely if they lose to the Cardinals in Arizona and Washington stuns yet another top-tier opponent (this time, Seattle).

(A tip of the cap to the NFL tiebreaker guru for a timely post-game fact-check on Tuesday night)

The other end of the equation:

Per Tankathon, let’s take a look at how the top of the draft is shaking up.

1. New York Jets (0-13)

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-12)

3. Cincinnati Bengals (2-10-1)

4. L.A. Chargers (4-9)

5. Dallas Cowboys (4-9)

6. Carolina Panthers (4-9)

7. Atlanta Falcons (4-9)

8. Miami Dolphins, via Houston Texans (4-9)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1)

10. New York Giants (5-8)

11. Detroit Lions (5-8)

12. San Francisco 49ers (5-8)

13. Denver Broncos (5-8)

The Jets, Jaguars and Bengals are playing teams squarely in playoff contention (Rams, Ravens, Steelers, respectively), so it doesn’t appear there will be a ton of movement at the top of the board. Some interesting games to watch with deep draft implications: Dallas vs. San Francisco, L.A. Chargers vs. Raiders, Texans at Indianapolis.