NFL Rumors: Raiders Place WR Ruggs on Reserve/COVID-19 List

NFL Rumors: Raiders Place WR Henry Ruggs on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Las Vegas Raiders placed wide receiver Henry Ruggs on the reserve/COVID-19 list, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday

The Raiders' fourth-leading receiver will be out for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

During the 2020 season, Ruggs has caught 23 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. 

Currently, the Raiders (7-6) are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the AFC.  The Chargers enter Week 15 at 4-9 and last in the AFC West division. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

