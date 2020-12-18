With the regular season winding down, the Saints received some good news ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. Quarterback Drew Brees will start this weekend, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"[The] Saints believe he is fully healthy and doctors have cleared him to play," Schefter reports.

Brees was activated to practice on Wednesday and he had no setbacks while taking some first-team reps, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The veteran signal-caller reportedly told his teammates that he plans to start against Kansas City.

Brees, 41, has missed a month after suffering multiple rib fractures on both sides of his chest and a collapsed lung on the right side in November. He reportedly sustained three fractured ribs against the Buccaneers in Week 9 and two others vs. the 49ers in Week 10. His first three rib fractures were not seen on an X-ray until after his Week 10 game.

In the second quarter against San Francisco, Brees took a sack from Kentavius Street and remained in the first half, but he informed coaches at halftime that he was unable to continue. Jameis Winston replaced Brees in the second half, but Taysom Hill has started all four games in Brees's absence.

The Saints have gone 3–1 with Hill as the starter. In 13 games this season, he has completed 72.3% of his passes for 920 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. The versatile offensive weapon has also rushed for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

In nine starts, Brees has gone 7–2 while tallying 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Sunday's game potentially could be a Super Bowl preview between the NFC South-leading Saints (10–3) and reigning champion Chiefs, who sit atop the AFC West at 12–1.