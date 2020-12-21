Attention New York Jets fans: Calm down. Who exactly are you mad at right now?

Sometimes the way certain fan bases react to things makes me think they actually just enjoy misery. I get that sweet 0-16 was oh so close, and the win over the Rams may have dashed your Trevor Lawrence hopes but did you actually believe the players were actively throwing games? Even if they are coached by Adam Gase.

This is professional football, if you ain’t trying, you could get hurt a lot worse than a team’s draft position.

So, if you’re upset, it should be at the state of the franchise overall, and ownership. But to take it out on the guys taking the field is simply ridiculous. They aren’t the ones who fired Gregg Williams before he had a chance to call another all-out blitz that could have snatched a loss from the jaws of victory. And here’s a piece of advice, throwing a hissy fit because your team won makes you look like losers, not them.

Rooting for a squad to go winless because you think it is the only chance they have to improve would show there are problems that go way beyond where the Jets pick.

Besides, the season isn’t even over yet, therefore the old J-E-T-S, just end the season bit, isn’t relevant, because there’s still a chance New York can finish last. And if they don’t? Well, then tell Trevor to enjoy Jacksonville.

Pick your heads up Jets fans, there's a good chance you'll be right back here next season anyway.