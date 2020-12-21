SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Jets Fans Don't Take Winning Well: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

Attention New York Jets fans: Calm down. Who exactly are you mad at right now?

Sometimes the way certain fan bases react to things makes me think they actually just enjoy misery. I get that sweet 0-16 was oh so close, and the win over the Rams may have dashed your Trevor Lawrence hopes but did you actually believe the players were actively throwing games? Even if they are coached by Adam Gase.

This is professional football, if you ain’t trying, you could get hurt a lot worse than a team’s draft position.

So, if you’re upset, it should be at the state of the franchise overall, and ownership. But to take it out on the guys taking the field is simply ridiculous. They aren’t the ones who fired Gregg Williams before he had a chance to call another all-out blitz that could have snatched a loss from the jaws of victory. And here’s a piece of advice, throwing a hissy fit because your team won makes you look like losers, not them.

Rooting for a squad to go winless because you think it is the only chance they have to improve would show there are problems that go way beyond where the Jets pick.

Besides, the season isn’t even over yet, therefore the old J-E-T-S, just end the season bit, isn’t relevant, because there’s still a chance New York can finish last. And if they don’t? Well, then tell Trevor to enjoy Jacksonville.

Pick your heads up Jets fans, there's a good chance you'll be right back here next season anyway.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

aqib-talib
Play
Extra Mustard

Dear Fox, Please Give Us More Aqib Talib in the Booth

New Fox NFL commentator Aqib Talib is raw and refreshing in the booth

Alex-Morgan-Tottenham-Debut
Play
Soccer

Morgan to Return to U.S. From Tottenham

Alex Morgan has scored two goals–both penalty kicks–in five matches with Spurs.

2021-NBA-AWARD-PRED-1 2
Play
NBA

2020-21 NBA Awards Predictions

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo take home his third consecutive MVP award? The Crossover staff make their award picks.

The Arc of Aamir Griffin: Hoops, Hope and Sorrow
Play
High School

The Promise and Tragedy of Aamir Griffin

One year after a 14-year-old basketball player was killed on a playground court, the pain of those closest to him remains raw.

Sam-Mewis-Manchester-City
Play
Soccer

Mewis Wins USWNT Player of the Year

Sam Mewis finished ahead of Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan in the voting, winning for the first time.

clyde-edwards-helaire-chiefs
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Hip/Ankle) Could Return for Playoffs

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip and ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Saints.

mmqb-week-15-afc-east-jets-win-josh-allen-tua-tagovailoa
Play
NFL

MMQB: Jets Finally Win; May Have Lost Trevor Lawrence

The Jets falling out of the No. 1 draft pick slot, the Bills clinching and the Dolphins eliminating the Patriots made for a memorable AFC East weekend.

WWE Tables, Ladders and Chairs match on December 20, 2020
Play
Wrestling

Takeaways From WWE's Tables, Ladders and Chairs

A great night of wrestling at WWE's TLC was overshadowed by a ridiculous finish in the main event.