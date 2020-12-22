Report: 49ers Sign QB Josh Rosen off the Bucs Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Josh Rosen off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, marking his fourth team in three years.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the move, which happened right before the deadline for Tampa to protect him.

The 23-year-old was drafted No. 10 overall by the Cardinals in 2018, and started 13 out of the 14 games he played that season. However, he was traded a year later to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection.

The Dolphins then cut Rosen this past September and landed on the Bucs practice squad.

The 49ers are hurting at the quarterback position with Nick Mullens being done for the year due to an elbow injury that might lead to Tommy John surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered an ankle injury, isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve.

Rosen will reportedly be C.J. Beathard's backup in Saturday's game against the Cardinals.