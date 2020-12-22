SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: 49ers Sign QB Josh Rosen off the Buccaneers Practice Squad

Author:
Publish date:

The San Francisco 49ers signed quarterback Josh Rosen off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, marking his fourth team in three years.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the move, which happened right before the deadline for Tampa to protect him. 

The 23-year-old was drafted No. 10 overall by the Cardinals in 2018, and started 13 out of the 14 games he played that season. However, he was traded a year later to the Miami Dolphins for a second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection. 

The Dolphins then cut Rosen this past September and landed on the Bucs practice squad. 

The 49ers are hurting at the quarterback position with Nick Mullens being done for the year due to an elbow injury that might lead to Tommy John surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered an ankle injury, isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve. 

Rosen will reportedly be C.J. Beathard's backup in Saturday's game against the Cardinals. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Bryan Harsin
College Football

Report: Auburn Expected to Hire Bryan Harsin as Next Head Coach

Auburn is expected to hire Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as the the program's next football coach

Sep 4, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, United States; Miami Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen (3) stretches during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility.
Play
NFL

Report: 49ers Sign QB Josh Rosen off the Bucs Practice Squad

Josh Rosen went from being drafted No. 10 overall by the Cardinals in 2018 to potentially being 49ers' C.J. Beathard's backup this Saturday.

Lionel-Messi-Most-Goals-Single-Club
Play
Soccer

Messi Passes Pelé for Most Goals With One Club

Lionel Messi stands alone after scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona in all competitions.

Napoli-Juventus-Reschedule-Match
Play
Soccer

Napoli Wins Appeal Against Default Loss, Has Juve Match Rescheduled

Napoli was issued a 3-0 loss and one-point penalty for not showing up at Juventus on Oct. 4 because of coronavirus cases.

Impact Wrestling's Chris Bey makes his entrance
Play
Wrestling

Impact’s Chris Bey Has X Division Title on His Christmas List

After holding the X Division championship over the summer, Chris Bey has his sights set on regaining the title.

Don Brown
College Football

Report: Michigan Relieves Defensive Coordinator Don Brown of Duties

Brown has served as the Wolverines defensive coordinator since 2016.

Derek Fisher Knicks Bucks 960
Play
WNBA

Derek Fisher Given Contract Extension, GM Title With Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks extended coach Derek Fisher’s contract and appointed him the team’s general manager on Tuesday.

brent-venables-clemson
Play
College Football

Auburn Rumors: The Latest on the Tigers' Coaching Search

Auburn is searching for a new head coach after firing Gus Malzahn on Dec. 13.