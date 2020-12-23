NFL Makes Changes to Interview Process for Head Coaching Candidates

The NFL announced changes to the interview process for head coaching candidates on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that starting Wednesday, NFL teams can request and conduct interviews with candidates currently employed by other clubs. Teams, however, have the capability to deny requests.

Per Pelissero, the new rule allows for virtual interviews for up to two hours during the regular season. There are also restrictions for other coaching positions.

In addition, the league also sent each team reminders on new requirements of the Rooney Rule that includes interviewing two external minority candidates for head coaching jobs and one for coordinator and general manager jobs.

No in-person interviews are permitted as long as the hiring club or candidate's club is playing. In-person interviews may begin for head coach or coordinator positions and for higher-level employees (primary football executive/general manager) and secondary football executive positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason on Jan. 4.

Virtual interviews for head coach or coordinator positions may begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs and may continue through the conclusion of Wild Card Weekend on Jan. 10. From Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, Virtual interviews with coaches whose teams won a wild card game may begin for head coaching positions through the conclusion of the Divisional Round on Jan. 17.

Interviews with coaches whose teams are still participating in the playoffs are prohibited until Jan. 25.