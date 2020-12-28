SI.com
Dwayne Haskins Benched in Washington's Loss to Panthers

Author:
Updated:
Original:
dwayne-haskins-washington-football-team

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins was benched in the second half of a 20-13 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. 

Haskins threw for just 154 yards with two interceptions on 28 attempts before he was pulled with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Second-year quarterback Taylor Heinicke was able to boost Washington's offense to a degree. He completed 12-of-19 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown with three carries for 22 yards, but Washington still fell to 6–9 in 2020.

FanNation: Washington Soap Opera Continues in WFT's Loss to Panthers

Washington has now dropped back-to-back games after a four-game winning streak. Ron Rivera's club still controls its fate in the NFC East, with a win against Philadelphia in Week 17 giving Washington the division title. 

The Football Team has finished under .500 in each of the last four seasons. The franchise has not won a playoff game since 2005. 

