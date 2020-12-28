Washington Football Team Releases QB Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team has released quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the team announced.

Haskins, the team's first-round pick in 2019, went 3—10 for Washington as a starter in two seasons.

"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him," coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. "I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward."

Haskins, 23, was the team's starter for the first four games of the 2020 NFL season but was demoted before the team's fifth game in lieu of quarterback Kyle Allen.

The Ohio State product was repromoted later this season and started each of Washington's last two games, both losses, but was relieved on Sunday in the fourth quarter of the Football Team's 20-13 defeat to the Panthers.

Ron Rivera said Monday that Taylor Heinicke will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Eagles if Alex Smith is unable to play. Smith has been dealing with a calf injury in recent weeks.

Last week, Haskins was stripped of his captainship and fined by the team after a second COVID-19 violation this season. Haskins appeared to have attended a party maskless last week, and his $40,000 fine was the largest known for a player for a COVID-19 violation, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Washington will win the NFC East this Sunday if it is able to beat the Eagles.