Patriots Bench Newton as Offense Struggles vs. Bills

Patriots Bench Cam Newton as Offense Struggles Against Bills

The Patriots benched quarterback Cam Newton in the second half of their matchup with the Bills on Monday night.

Newton struggled mightily before getting replaced by Jarrett Stidham in the third quarter. He threw for just 34 yards on 10 attempts, failing to find the end zone in the air as the Bills opened up a double-digit lead. 

Monday's struggles continued a trend of poor performances from Newton. He has thrown just one touchdown in his last five games, throwing for 2,381 yards in 13 starts. 

Stidham couldn't exactly get the Patriots offense back on track after Newton's benching. Buffalo entered the fourth quarter with a 31-9 lead, blowing past the Patriots as Josh Allen tallied a quartet of touchdown passes. Allen's 34 touchdowns in 2020 are the most in franchise history. 

New England entered Monday night third in the AFC East at 6–8. Bill Belichick and Co. will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 this season.

