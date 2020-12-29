SI.com
Jared Goff Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Eyes Playoff Return

Rams quarterback Jared Goff underwent surgery on his broken thumb on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team later confirmed the development.

Goff will not play against the Cardinals on Sunday, the team announced. He could reportedly return to the field in two weeks if Los Angeles reaches the playoffs. 

John Wolford is expected to start for the Rams on Sunday. Wolford has never thrown an NFL pass, though he did toss 59 touchdowns in four seasons at Wake Forest from 2014-17. As the Rams look to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday, they'll need a major effort from Wolford in his NFL debut.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday evening that L.A. is planning to sign veteran quarterback Blake Bortles off the Broncos' practice squad. McVay says Bryce Perkins will back up Wolford on Sunday.

Los Angeles enters Week 17 seeking its third playoff appearance in the last four seasons. McVay's squad will reach the postseason with either a win on Sunday or a Packers win over the Bears. The Rams will face Arizona at 4:25 ET on Sunday, the same time as Green Bay's matchup with Chicago.

Goff has thrown for 3,952 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2020. He is 42–27 as the Rams' starter dating back to 2016. 

