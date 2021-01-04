Lions' Matt Prater Earns City of Detroit Free Beer

Lions kicker Matt Prater earned the city of Detroit free beer thanks to a 59-yard field goal that he kicked earlier this season.

In July, Bud Light issued a challenge to Prater and Broncos kicker Brandon McManus that whoever kicked the longest field goal this season would win his city free beer. Prater's 59-yarder to beat the Washington Football Team as time expired on Nov. 15 proved to be the longest kick of the year and beat McManus' 58-yarder in a Week 12 loss.

Prater struggled at times this season but ended his 2020 campaign by setting an NFL record for most career 50-yard field goals. His 54-yard bomb in the regular season finale against Minnesota marked his 59th career make from beyond 50 yards.

Prater made 20 of his 27 field-goal attempts this season. He will become a free agent this March.

“That stuff usually takes care of itself and works out in the end either way,” Prater said. “The easiest thing, obviously, would be to stay here with the kids and [we’re] kind of established here and we love being here and living in Michigan. Yeah, I would love to continue playing, and hopefully it would be here.”

Even if he doesn't, he left the city with a nice parting gift.