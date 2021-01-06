Browns' Facility Remains Closed Ahead of Wild-Card Game

The Browns' training facility remains closed just five days before the team's wild-card playoff game Sunday night against the Steelers after multiple players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

The team is virtually preparing for the AFC North showdown as it waits for additional COVID-19 test results, according to ESPN. Tuesday morning's results reportedly showed no new positives.

As long as the Browns don't have additional positive tests, Sunday's wild-card game will likely be played as scheduled. The NFL hasn't discovered any evidence that the virus is spreading through the team facility, a league spokesman told ProFootballTalk.

On Wednesday, the Browns announced that coach Kevin Stafanski, two other coaches and two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Stafanski will miss the Browns' first playoff appearance since 2002, as will offensive lineman Joel Bitonio and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, whom the Browns added to their COVID-19 list Tuesday.

In a statement, the Browns announced that special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as interim coach for Sunday night's game against the Steelers.

Offensive play-calling will likely fall on the shoulders of offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who was supposed to call some plays during the preseason that was ultimately canceled due to the pandemic, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Stafanski, who is in his first season as the Browns' head coach, continues to prepare with the team virtually but will be unable to join his squad on the sidelines come game time. The Browns (11-5) will also miss Bitonio, a three-time Pro Bowler, when it faces the league's No. 1 defense in the Steelers (12-4).

Sunday's game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh.