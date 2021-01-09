Refs Botch Call on Colts' Non-Fumble Late in Fourth Quarter

SI.com
Officials Botch Call on Colts' Non-Fumble Late in Fourth Quarter Vs. Bills

The Bills escaped the Colts in Saturday's AFC wild-card round to win their first playoff game in 25 years, but in typical NFL fashion, the fourth quarter took a head-scratching turn with a controversial call.

With a little over two minutes remaining, the Colts were driving down the field and trailing by three, as Buffalo led 27–24. Indianapolis had converted two fourth downs when Philip Rivers completed a pass to wideout Zach Pascal. After Pascal got up, he appeared to fumble when tackled by Jordan Poyer. The Bills looked to recover the ball, but officials said Pascal was down by contact. 

An automatic review was not triggered, so Bills coach Sean McDermott scrambled to call a timeout. However, officials upheld the call after the review and Indianapolis kept the ball.

The Colts failed to get into field goal range, and the game ended with Rivers's incomplete pass to T.Y. Hilton on fourth-and-11.

With the loss, the Colts' season ends with an 11–6 record. Meanwhile, the Bills will advance to next week's divisional round and face the winner of Sunday's Browns vs. Steelers game.

