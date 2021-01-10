Rams' Wolford (Neck) Transported to Hospital; Donald Injures Rib

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford exited Saturday's wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a neck injury in the first quarter.

During L.A.'s second possession of the game, the 25-year-old took a blow to the head from Seahawks safety Jamal Adams during a scramble. He then walked to the locker room on his own power.

Wolford was transported to a local hospital via ambulance as a precautionary measure, the team announced. Associated Press photographer Ted Warren captured a photo of the quarterback being loaded onto a stretcher with a brace around his neck.

Rams QB Jared Goff, who is still recuperating from surgery on his right thumb, came into the game after Wolford's exit. Goff fractured his thumb against the Seahawks less than two weeks ago. The Rams were optimistic about Goff returning for the first playoff game.

Saturday marked Wolford's first NFL playoff appearance and his second career start after leading the Rams to an 18-7 victory over the Cardinals, clinching a playoff berth. He threw for 231 yards with an interception and rushed for 56 yards on six carries versus Arizona.

Wolford and Goff are the Rams' only two active QBs for the matchup. With veteran Blake Bortles is inactive, punter Johnny Hekker is the emergency signal-caller, should the Rams need him, as noted by the FOX broadcast.

To make matters worse for the Rams, defensive lineman Aaron Donald exited the game after suffering a rib injury and did not return. He was slow to get up from the play and immediately proceeded to the locker room.