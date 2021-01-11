Josh Jacobs Charged with Traffic Offense, Not DUI

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has not been charged with a DUI following a single-car crash last week.

Jacobs's attorneys David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld released a statement clarifying that he was charged with failure to exercise due care after reports surfaced last week saying he was charged with a DUI.

"After an extensive review of the evidence, the Clark County District Attorney's office filed a Complaint this morning only charging Josh with failure to exercise due care," the statement read.

Last Monday, Jacobs reportedly was arrested in connection with a single-car crash that occurred around 4:40 a.m. local time at the McCarran Airport tunnel, one day after the Raiders finished the 2020 season with a win over the Broncos.

Jacobs's lawyers said he sustained minor injuries in the crash, including a laceration to his forehead.

After the crash, Jacobs reportedly was taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries before being transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He was reportedly released from police custody the same day.

"The Raiders are aware of the situation involving Josh Jacobs," the team said in a statement after the crash. "The organization takes these matters seriously and we have no further comment at this time."

Jacobs's attorneys also released a statement last Monday: "No complaint has been filed against our client and there are no blood test results to support a suggestion of impairment. We intend to enter a not guilty plea on behalf of Mr. Jacobs if he is ever charged."