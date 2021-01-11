President Trump to Award Bill Belichick Medal of Freedom

President Trump will award Patriots head coach Bill Belichick with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday, according to Politico's Meridith McGraw.

Belichick's honor will be one of the final events of the Trump presidency before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20. Trump will reportedly award Ohio congressman Jim Jordan with the Medal of Freedom on Tuesday before a trip to Alamo, Texas on Wednesday.

Belichick is one of many sports figures to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player were given the honor on Wednesday. Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz was honored with a Medal of Freedom in September.

Trump hosted Belichick and the Patriots in April 2017 after New England won Super Bowl LI over the Falcons. New England did not make an official visit to the White House after winning Super Bowl LIII in February 2019.