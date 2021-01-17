How to Watch Browns vs. Chiefs

SI.com
Browns Win First Playoff Game Since 1994
Browns vs. Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch Divisional Round Online, TV Channel, Start Time

The Chiefs will open their postseason by hosting the Browns in the divisional round on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland is coming off a stunning stomping of the Steelers in the wild-card round, while Kansas City had a wild-card round bye. The reigning Super Bowl champions will be looking to stop the Browns' momentum in their hunt to take home another Lombardi Trophy.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

On Sunday night, Cleveland won its first playoff game since 1994 with a 48–37 win over the Steelers. The Browns scored a defensive touchdown on the game's opening drive when Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Ben Roethlisberger's head and Karl Joseph recovered it for the score. Cleveland went on to put up 28 points in the first quarter, and its defense intercepted Roethlisberger three times in the first half and forced four first-half turnovers. 

The wild-card win was even more impressive considering the Browns were playing without head coach Kevin Stefanski, two assistants and four players, who all tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. 

Sunday's game will mark the first time the Browns and Chiefs have played each other since 2018. Patrick Mahomes, who was a first-year starter that season, led Kansas City to a 37–21 win.

The Chiefs finished the 2020 regular season atop the AFC West with a 14–2 record. Despite the Browns feeling dangerous, it will be hard for them to stop Kansas City's dangerous offense with Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

