Twitter Reacts to Steelers' Disastrous Start vs. Browns

At long last, the Cleveland Browns returned to the postseason, and the team wasted no time in making an impact—with a little help from the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense.

On the first play from scrimmage, nine-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Ben Roethlisberger's head and into the end zone, where it was recovered by Browns safety Karl Joseph for a Browns touchdown.

On the Steelers' next drive, Roethlisberger was intercepted by cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. Three plays later, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield found Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard touchdown pass, giving Cleveland a 14-0 lead just over five minutes into the game.

Pittsburgh went three-and-out on its next possession, and the Browns marched down on a six-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to increase their lead to 21-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter. After another interception and a second rushing touchdown from Kareem Hunt, Cleveland led 28-0 before the end of the first quarter.

With that onslaught, the Browns set an NFL playoff record for most points scored in the first quarter in the history of the postseason. The dream start to Cleveland's playoff return unsurprisingly drew plenty of rapid reactions on social media. Check out the best of the bunch below: