SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Twitter Reacts to Steelers' Disastrous Start vs. Browns

Author:
Updated:
Original:

At long last, the Cleveland Browns returned to the postseason, and the team wasted no time in making an impact—with a little help from the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense.

On the first play from scrimmage, nine-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Ben Roethlisberger's head and into the end zone, where it was recovered by Browns safety Karl Joseph for a Browns touchdown.

On the Steelers' next drive, Roethlisberger was intercepted by cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. Three plays later, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield found Jarvis Landry for a 40-yard touchdown pass, giving Cleveland a 14-0 lead just over five minutes into the game.

Pittsburgh went three-and-out on its next possession, and the Browns marched down on a six-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to increase their lead to 21-0 with 4:40 left in the first quarter. After another interception and a second rushing touchdown from Kareem Hunt, Cleveland led 28-0 before the end of the first quarter.

With that onslaught, the Browns set an NFL playoff record for most points scored in the first quarter in the history of the postseason. The dream start to Cleveland's playoff return unsurprisingly drew plenty of rapid reactions on social media. Check out the best of the bunch below:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Goff at the line of scrimmage
Play
NFL

NFL Divisional Round Matchups and Schedule

See what teams will face off in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

sean-payton-new-orleans-saints
NFL

Sean Payton Gets Slimed After Saints Blowout Win Over Bears

Payton and the Saints advanced to the NFC divisional round with a win over the Bears on Sunday.

nfl-nickelodeon-broadcast-chicago-bears
Play
NFL

Nickelodeon Game Proves Football Doesn't Have to Be So Serious

We probably talk about football too seriously. The Saints-Bears game was a reminder that we don't have to.

cleveland browns
NFL

Twitter Reacts to Steelers' Disastrous Start vs. Browns

The Browns made their first playoff appearance in 18 years on Sunday night, and promptly wreaked havoc on the rival Steelers.

USATSI_10020216
Play
NFL

President Trump to Award Bill Belichick Medal of Freedom

Trump previously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary Player on Wednesday.

mitchell-trubisky-bears-patriots
NFL

Saints Shut Down Bears, Advance to NFC Divisional Round

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 19 passes for 199 yards as Chicago's offense failed to find the end zone until the final minute in a 21–9 loss.

bogdan bogdanovic
NBA

Hawks Guard Bogdan Bogdanovic Fractures Right Knee

Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Hawks this offseason. He's averaged 9.9 points per game so far in 2020-21.

Screen Shot 2021-01-10 at 5.47.35 PM
Play
Extra Mustard

Nickelodeon Unveils Slime Cannon After Saints Touchdown

Sunday's Nickelodeon broadcast of the Bears-Saints wild-card game featured perhaps the greatest end zone graphic in NFL history.