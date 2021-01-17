NFL Rumors: Texans Interviewing Bills DC Frazier for HC Opening

Less than 24 hours after holding the Baltimore Ravens' offense to just three points, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is interviewing for the Houston Texans head coach opening on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Frazier, 61, previously was the Vikings' head coach from 2010-13. He amassed a 21-32-1 record with Minnesota and made just a single postseason appearance, in 2012.

Frazier has been with the Bills' defensive coordinator since 2017, having also recently worked with the Ravens and Buccaneers. This season, the Bills allowed the fifth-fewest points per game and eight-fewer yards per game.

The Texans have interviewed a number of other candidates for their head coach opening, including Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Houston went 4-12 in 2020 and quarterback Deshaun Watson is concerned about the organization's current leadership and the team's future, according to Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop.

Frazier and the Bills will play the winner of Sunday's Browns-Chiefs game in next week's AFC championship.

