NFL Rumors: Texans Interviewing Bills DC Frazier for HC Opening

Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum on Deshaun Watson's Situation in Houston
NFL Rumors: Texans Interviewing Bills DC Leslie Frazier for Head Coach Opening

Author:
Publish date:

Less than 24 hours after holding the Baltimore Ravens' offense to just three points, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is interviewing for the Houston Texans head coach opening on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Frazier, 61, previously was the Vikings' head coach from 2010-13. He amassed a 21-32-1 record with Minnesota and made just a single postseason appearance, in 2012.

Frazier has been with the Bills' defensive coordinator since 2017, having also recently worked with the Ravens and Buccaneers. This season, the Bills allowed the fifth-fewest points per game and eight-fewer yards per game.

The Texans have interviewed a number of other candidates for their head coach opening, including Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

Houston went 4-12 in 2020 and quarterback Deshaun Watson is concerned about the organization's current leadership and the team's future, according to Sports Illustrated's Jenny Vrentas and Greg Bishop.

Frazier and the Bills will play the winner of Sunday's Browns-Chiefs game in next week's AFC championship.

  • The Chargers will interview Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley for a second time on Sunday, and he will meet the Eagles on Monday. (Albert Breer, The MMQB).
  • Saints quarterback Taysom Hill and running back Latavius Murray are unlikely to play on Sunday vs. the Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport & Jane Slater, NFL Network)
  • Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is listed as questionable vs. the Browns but faces an uphill battle to play. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
  • Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is eyeing former Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris as his defensive coordinator. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

