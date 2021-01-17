Lamar Jackson Suffers Concussion in Loss to Bills

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exited the divisional round game near the end of the third quarter with a concussion. The Ravens declared the QB out shortly thereafter and he did not return to the game. The reigning MVP is in the league's protocol.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Jackson was trying to make the best of a bad situation after a loose ball almost made its way to the end zone where Jackson recovered it and threw it away in order to prevent a safety. During the heads up play, Jackson was hit and slow to get up after the back of his head slammed hard against the turf.

He proceeded to leave the game and jogged back to the locker room before rookie Tyler Huntley filled in for the injured signal-caller.

Jackson finished with 162 passing yards, 34 rushing yards, a pick-six and no touchdowns before the injury.

The Bills went on to defeat the Ravens 17-3. Buffalo advances to face either the Browns or Chiefs in the AFC championship game.