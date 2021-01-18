Report: NFL Informs Teams of Changes to Scouting Combine

The NFL informed its teams on Monday that the 2021 scouting combine is officially changing formats, according to a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

According to the memo, there will be no in-person workouts at the combine, though any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. The NFL also says that prospect interviews and psychological testing will be done virtually. Medical examinations will also be limited this spring.

"Consistent with medical and public health advice, the 2021 combine will be conducted in a different format," the memo reads.

Last week, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported news that the NFL was planning on a drastically altered scouting combine. Per The MMQB, rising COVID-19 positivity rates made it so that "the idea of having the combine in Indianapolis in any sort of traditional manner on time [was] dead."

This year's combine was initially scheduled to take place in early March, with the 2021 NFL draft currently set to begin on April 29.

Monday marked the deadline for college underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft. Among the notable players who elected to turn pro on Monday was Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields.