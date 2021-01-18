SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
AFC and NFC Conference Championships: Betting Odds and Predictions
AFC and NFC Conference Championships: Betting Odds and Predictions

Report: NFL Informs Teams of Major Changes to Scouting Combine

Author:
Publish date:

The NFL informed its teams on Monday that the 2021 scouting combine is officially changing formats, according to a memo obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

According to the memo, there will be no in-person workouts at the combine, though any workouts will take place on the individual pro days on college campuses. The NFL also says that prospect interviews and psychological testing will be done virtually. Medical examinations will also be limited this spring. 

"Consistent with medical and public health advice, the 2021 combine will be conducted in a different format," the memo reads. 

Last week, The MMQB's Albert Breer reported news that the NFL was planning on a drastically altered scouting combine. Per The MMQB, rising COVID-19 positivity rates made it so that "the idea of having the combine in Indianapolis in any sort of traditional manner on time [was] dead."

This year's combine was initially scheduled to take place in early March, with the 2021 NFL draft currently set to begin on April 29.

Monday marked the deadline for college underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft. Among the notable players who elected to turn pro on Monday was Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields.

YOU MAY LIKE

a'ja-wilson-south-carolina
College Basketball

South Carolina Honors 2020 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson With Statue

Wilson's statue outside of Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. was unveiled on Thursday.

NFL Football
Play
NFL

Report: NFL Informs Teams of Changes to Scouting Combine

The NFL scouting combine will be drastically altered this spring.

drew-brees-josh-mcdaniels-baker-mayfield-maqb
Play
NFL

MAQB: The Saints Have a Major Salary Cap Crunch This Offseason

After years of strong drafting and all-in signings, the Saints have a lot of work to do in what may be the first year after the Drew Brees era.

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt
Play
College Football

Tennessee's Yield to Its Fans Comes to Embarrassing End

In 2017, Vols fans were thrilled they thwarted plans to hire Greg Schiano and landed Pruitt instead. Boy, has that backfired.

deshaun-watson-nfl-rumors
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Teams Calling Texans About Deshaun Watson

Watson has been unhappy with the Texans after being left out of its search for a new general manager and a new head coach.

Jeremy Pruitt during Vol walk
College Football

Tennessee Fires Jeremy Pruitt Amid NCAA Investigation

Pruitt, who only coached at Tennessee for three years, is being fired with cause.

Lampard-Werner-Chelsea
Play
Soccer

Werner's Struggles Continue to Pile Up at Chelsea

Timo Werner is enduring a lengthy scoring drought and has struggled to find his best position under Frank Lampard.

houston-texans-offseason-outlook-deshaun-watson
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Asks Fans Not to Rally on His Behalf

Texans fans planned the march amid growing tension between the Texans and Watson.