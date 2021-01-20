SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Patrick Mahomes to Join Chiefs Practice, Remain in Concussion Protocol

Author:
Publish date:

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to Kansas City's practice on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he currently has "no symptoms," per Rapoport

Mahomes exited Kansas City's win over Cleveland in the AFC divisional round in the third quarter with concussion-like symptoms. 

He was hit near the head on a third-down rushing attempt. Mahomes entered the locker room for further evaluation before being ruled out for the game.

Kansas City's offense wasn't quite as electric with Mahomes off the field, though head coach Andy Reid still deployed a winning game-plan for backup quarterback Chad Henne in a 22-17 victory. 

Henne completed the game's most important pass in the final two minutes, completing a fourth-down attempt to Tyreek Hill near midfield. Even without their star quarterback, the Chiefs have been able to keep pace with opposing offenses in recent years.

Mahomes' status for Sunday's AFC Championship has yet to be announced. A win against the Bills would send the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl after they defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. 

YOU MAY LIKE

patrick-mahomes-chiefs-concussion
Play
NFL

Mahomes to Join Practice, Remain in Concussion Protocol

Mahomes exited Kansas City's win over the Browns in the AFC divisional round after taking a hit to the head in the third quarter.

all-free-agent-team
Play
MLB

How Good Would MLB's All-Free-Agent Team Be?

There's still, uh, quite a lot of talent still available in the free-agent market.

cade-cunningham-okc-kansas
Play
NBA

NBA Mock Draft: Latest Projections for First Round

Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jonathan Kuminga headline the top of the draft.

novak-djokovic-letter-atp-relief-fund
Tennis

Mailbag: Australian Open's Early COVID-19 Issues, Controversies

Quarantines and controversies among players are causing early troubles ahead of the 2021 Australian Open.

USATSI_15408602
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Wednesday Betting Preview: Back Wisconsin and Houston as Heavy Favorites

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on Big Ten and American Athletic Conference key matchups for his Wednesday college basketball betting card.

lamelo-ball-hornets-passing
Play
NBA

LaMelo Ball’s Influence on the Hornets’ Passing Attack

How Charlotte became the NBA’s most selfless team.

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady embrace after Patriots victory over Packers in 2018
Play
NFL

Brady vs. Rodgers, Again, After All

Two years ago it was thought to be their final meeting. On Sunday they’ll play for the second time this season—with a Super Bowl trip on the line.

Seton Hall's Sandro Mamukelashvili reacts after missing pass vs. Villanova
Play
Extra Mustard

Seton Hall Nearly Pulled Off a Miracle Against Villanova

You can’t throw a better full-court pass than this.