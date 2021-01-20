Mahomes to Join Practice, Remain in Concussion Protocol

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to Kansas City's practice on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, though he currently has "no symptoms," per Rapoport.

Mahomes exited Kansas City's win over Cleveland in the AFC divisional round in the third quarter with concussion-like symptoms.

He was hit near the head on a third-down rushing attempt. Mahomes entered the locker room for further evaluation before being ruled out for the game.

Kansas City's offense wasn't quite as electric with Mahomes off the field, though head coach Andy Reid still deployed a winning game-plan for backup quarterback Chad Henne in a 22-17 victory.

Henne completed the game's most important pass in the final two minutes, completing a fourth-down attempt to Tyreek Hill near midfield. Even without their star quarterback, the Chiefs have been able to keep pace with opposing offenses in recent years.

Mahomes' status for Sunday's AFC Championship has yet to be announced. A win against the Bills would send the Chiefs to their second straight Super Bowl after they defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.