Patrick Mahomes Exits Browns-Chiefs With Concussion

Patrick Mahomes Exits Game in 3rd Quarter with a Concussion
Patrick Mahomes attempts a pass against the Cleveland Browns

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exited Kansas City's divisional round matchup against the Browns in the third quarter on Sunday after a hard hit to the head and neck area. After undergoing an evaluation, Mahomes was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

Mahomes was helped off the field after attempting to run for a first down on third-and-inches. He walked to the sideline before entering the locker room, displaying a noticeable limp as he exited the game.

Mahomes's limp appeared before he exited the game in the third quarter. He briefly went into the sideline tent to have his foot evaluated in the first half, and he struggled to run at full speed throughout much of the first 30 minutes. It's unclear whether Mahomes aggravated his foot injury on the hit that sent him to the locker room.

Kansas City's offense largely cruised on Sunday before Mahomes exited the game. The Chiefs held a 22-10 lead prior to Mahomes's absence, with their star quarterback throwing for 255 yards and two touchdowns. 

Chiefs backup Chad Henne replaced Mahomes in the third quarter. He completed one pass for five yards before a Kansas City field goal. 

