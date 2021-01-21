Steelers Sign Ex-WFT Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Haskins met with coaches on Thursday and signed a deal.

Haskins was released by Washington on Dec. 28. Prior to his team with the Football Team, he visited with the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network.

Haskins posted on Twitter his reaction for the Steelers signing him.

"Three (3) in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life," Haskins said. "Let's work."

The former No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins finished 3–10 as a starter in two seasons in Washington. He opened the 2020 season as Washington's starter but was demoted before the team's fifth game in lieu of quarterback Kyle Allen.

However, Haskins was re-promoted later in the season and started two games, before being benched again in Week 16. Haskins completed 267 of 444 pass attempts for 2,804 yards (60.1%) and threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his stint with Washington.

Haskins was stripped of his captainship and fined by Washington after a second COVID-19 violation. He appeared to have attended a party maskless and his $40,000 fine was the largest known for a player for a COVID-19 violation.

There is hope among the Steelers organization that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to return for his 18th NFL season in 2021, according to NFL Network. Roethlisberger has one more year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $41 million.

In addition to Haskins, the Steelers also signed defensive back Stephen Denmark and tight ends Charles Jones and Dax Raymond to reserve/future contracts.