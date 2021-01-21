SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Steelers Sign Ex-WFT Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a one-year contract on Thursday, the team announced.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Haskins met with coaches on Thursday and signed a deal.

Haskins was released by Washington on Dec. 28. Prior to his team with the Football Team, he visited with the Carolina Panthers, according to NFL Network. 

Haskins posted on Twitter his reaction for the Steelers signing him.

"Three (3) in the Bible stands for restoration and eternal life," Haskins said. "Let's work."

The former No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins finished 3–10 as a starter in two seasons in Washington. He opened the 2020 season as Washington's starter but was demoted before the team's fifth game in lieu of quarterback Kyle Allen. 

However, Haskins was re-promoted later in the season and started two games, before being benched again in Week 16. Haskins completed 267 of 444 pass attempts for 2,804 yards (60.1%) and threw for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his stint with Washington.

Haskins was stripped of his captainship and fined by Washington after a second COVID-19 violation. He appeared to have attended a party maskless and his $40,000 fine was the largest known for a player for a COVID-19 violation.

There is hope among the Steelers organization that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is likely to return for his 18th NFL season in 2021, according to NFL Network. Roethlisberger has one more year remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $41 million.

In addition to Haskins, the Steelers also signed defensive back Stephen Denmark and tight ends Charles Jones and Dax Raymond to reserve/future contracts. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at FedExField.
Play
NFL

Steelers Sign Ex-WFT Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Haskins met with Pittsburgh coaches on Thursday and signed with the organization.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber and 2019 No. 1 draft pick Frankie Amaya
Play
Soccer

The Present and Future of the MLS SuperDraft

With more clubs choosing to develop youth from within, there are louder questions regarding MLS's draft, yet it remains a constant–and a source of value.

nick-sirianni-eagles-hired
NFL

Report: Eagles Hire Colts OC Nick Sirianni as Head Coach

Sirianni spent the last three seasons as the Colts offensive coordinator after previously working with head coach Frank Reich in San Diego.

aaron-rodgers-nfc-divisional-round-game-the-packers-year
Play
Gambling

2021 NFC Championship Betting Breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down how sharp bettors are wagering on the NFC Championship game between Tampa Bay and Green Bay

Hue Jackson
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Steelers Interview Hue Jackson for OC Job

Jackson hasn't coached since 2018 when he was fired as the head coach of the Browns and later briefly joined the Bengals' staff.

nba-finals-contenders-ranked
Play
NBA

Ranking NBA Finals Contenders

In the wake of the Nets acquiring James Harden, we ranked the best contenders.

Tennessee Flag
College Football

Report: Tennessee Hires Danny White As New AD

The Vols began searching for a new athletic director last week after Phillip Fulmer announced his plans to retire.

dan-campbell-press-conference
NFL

Dan Campbell Says Lions Will 'Bite a Kneecap Off' in 2021

Detroit's new head coach made sure to bring the fire in his introductory press conference Thursday.