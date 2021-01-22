NFL Rumors: Texans Interview McCown, Caldwell for HC Opening

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
AFC and NFC Conference Championships: Odds, Bets, Teasers and Player Props
AFC and NFC Conference Championships: Odds, Bets, Teasers and Player Props

NFL Rumors: Texans Interview QB Josh McCown, Jim Caldwell for Head Coach Opening

Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Texans are the only team remaining without a head coach, and the franchise made their bizarre offseason that much more wild by interviewing for the position former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell and quarterback Josh McCown, who was on their active roster at the end of the season.

The 41-year-old McCown has coached high school football but hasn't held a coaching position within the NFL or college ranks.

NBC Sports reported that if McCown is hired, it's believed that the quarterback will be the first player to go immediately from active player to NFL head coach since Norm Van Brocklin. He was the Eagles quarterback in 1960 and became the Vikings' head coach in 1961.

McCown has signed with 10 NFL teams in his career, playing for the Cardinals (who drafted him in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft), Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets and Eagles before joining Houston.

It's rumored that in considering McCown, controversial executive VP of of football operations Jack Easterby could be making another grasp at maintaining power, or that McCown became close with quarterback Deshaun Watson and that the franchise wants to please him. Watson has been vocal about his unhappiness with the Texans, in part because of how Easterby has molded the organization.

Caldwell, 64, began his career as a head coach for the Colts in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years there before being fired in 2011.

He spent some time as an offensive coordinator for the Ravens before being hired as the head coach for the Lions in 2015. Detroit parted with him in 2018, and Caldwell joined the Dolphins' staff this past January. He did take a leave of absence in July due to health concerns. 

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL:

  • Matt Patricia will be rejoining the Patriots, assisting the coaching staff in a variety of roles. Lions' research & analysis/head coach assistant Evan Rothstein will be joining New England, as well. (Jim McBride, Boston Globe)
  • The Bears are hiring Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator, and is believed to be the first individual of Indian heritage to become a coordinator in the league. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_10766981
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Pegasus World Cup Invitational

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the $3,000,000 Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday from Gulfstream; including the latest odds and his best bets

USATSI_15468251
Play
MLB

Hank Aaron Never Forgot How America Treated Him. We Shouldn't, Either

It didn't matter how many home runs Hank Aaron was able to hit. He endured endless racism inside and outside the ballpark.

Eagles' Josh McCown (18) throws downfield Sunday against the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Interview McCown, Caldwell for HC Opening

Josh McCown has coached high school football but hasn't held a coaching position within the NFL or college ranks.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Nationals on a one-year, $1 million deal.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Zimmerman Returning to Nats on $1M Deal

Ryan Zimmerman became a free agent after opting out of the 2020 season, citing health concerns with his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic

USATSI_15463010
Play
Gambling

2021 AFC Championship Betting Breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down how sharp bettors are wagering on the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Inter Miami hires Phil Neville as coach
Play
Soccer

Beckham: Neville Hired on Merit, Not Friendship

Phil Neville was introduced as Inter Miami's new coach, with the former English international an old teammate of David Beckham's.

Ottman Azaitar 2
MMA

Azaitar Cut From UFC 257, Violates COVID-19 Protocols

Ottman Azaitar was cut the day before UFC 257 for bringing unauthorized guest on Fight Island.

Aug 12, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; General view of American flag and NHL logo prior to the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Vancouver Canucks in game one of the first round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.
Play
Media

Report: NBC to Shut Down NBC Sports Network by End of 2021

NBC began telling distributors and leagues that it's planning to shut down NBCSN by the end of 2021, affecting NHL, NASCAR and others.