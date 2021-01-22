NFL Rumors: Texans Interview McCown, Caldwell for HC Opening

The Texans are the only team remaining without a head coach, and the franchise made their bizarre offseason that much more wild by interviewing for the position former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell and quarterback Josh McCown, who was on their active roster at the end of the season.

The 41-year-old McCown has coached high school football but hasn't held a coaching position within the NFL or college ranks.

NBC Sports reported that if McCown is hired, it's believed that the quarterback will be the first player to go immediately from active player to NFL head coach since Norm Van Brocklin. He was the Eagles quarterback in 1960 and became the Vikings' head coach in 1961.

McCown has signed with 10 NFL teams in his career, playing for the Cardinals (who drafted him in the third round of the 2002 NFL Draft), Lions, Raiders, Panthers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets and Eagles before joining Houston.

It's rumored that in considering McCown, controversial executive VP of of football operations Jack Easterby could be making another grasp at maintaining power, or that McCown became close with quarterback Deshaun Watson and that the franchise wants to please him. Watson has been vocal about his unhappiness with the Texans, in part because of how Easterby has molded the organization.

Caldwell, 64, began his career as a head coach for the Colts in 2009 after taking over for Tony Dungy. He spent three years there before being fired in 2011.

He spent some time as an offensive coordinator for the Ravens before being hired as the head coach for the Lions in 2015. Detroit parted with him in 2018, and Caldwell joined the Dolphins' staff this past January. He did take a leave of absence in July due to health concerns.

Check out the latest news and notes from around the NFL: