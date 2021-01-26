SI.com
Seahawks OL Chad Wheeler Arrested on Suspicion of Domestic Violence

Seahawks offensive lineman Chad Wheeler was arrested Saturday night on suspicion of felony domestic violence, according to court records obtained by the Seattle Times's Bob Condotta.

Wheeler was released from King County Jail on Tuesday morning on a $400,000 bail bond.

King County police responded to a call late Saturday night from a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a "physical fight with her boyfriend," per the police report. The woman reportedly suffered a dislocated arm, and she was bleeding when police arrived at the scene. She also said Wheeler strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Wheeler was not cooperative with police upon their arrival, per the Kent Police Department report.

The Seahawks released a statement Monday nigh on Wheeler's arrest. Seattle said it is "aware of the situation and still gathering information.”

