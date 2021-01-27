Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten will retire from the NFL for a second time after a 17-year career, he told ESPN's Todd Archer.

Witten plans to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in March when his contract with the Raiders expires.

"A coach once told me, 'the legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example," Witten told ESPN. "As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.

"I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."

Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-team All-Pro and a two-time Second-team All-Pro, ends his career with 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards, 74 touchdowns. His 271 games played were the most by a tight end in NFL history. In 2012, Witten was also recognized as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

Witten spent 16 seasons with the Cowboys and one season with the Raiders. Dallas initially drafted Witten with its fifth pick in the third round of 2003 NFL Draft.

After finishing the 2017 season and earning his 11th Pro bowl appearance, Witten announced his initial retirement and decided to join Monday Night Football as a lead game analyst for the 2018 season.

In February 2019, after just a single season in the broadcast booth, Witten returned to the Cowboys. During the 2019 season, he started all 16 games and recorded 63 receptions for 529 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

On March 25, 2020, Witten signed a one-year contract with the Raiders. He finished with 13 receptions for 69 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the 2020 season.

