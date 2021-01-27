SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Are We Overblowing Aaron Rodgers' Comments About His Future With Green Bay?
Are We Overblowing Aaron Rodgers' Comments About His Future With Green Bay?

Tight End Jason Witten Plans to Retire After 17-Year Career

Author:
Publish date:

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten will retire from the NFL for a second time after a 17-year career, he told ESPN's Todd Archer.

Witten plans to sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the Dallas Cowboys in March when his contract with the Raiders expires.

"A coach once told me, 'the legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example," Witten told ESPN. "As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all.

"I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it. Football is a great game that has taught me many valuable lessons, and I look forward to passing on that knowledge to the next generation."

Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowler, two-time First-team All-Pro and a two-time Second-team All-Pro, ends his career with 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards, 74 touchdowns. His 271 games played were the most by a tight end in NFL history. In 2012, Witten was also recognized as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. 

Witten spent 16 seasons with the Cowboys and one season with the Raiders. Dallas initially drafted Witten with its fifth pick in the third round of 2003 NFL Draft. 

After finishing the 2017 season and earning his 11th Pro bowl appearance, Witten announced his initial retirement and decided to join Monday Night Football as a lead game analyst for the 2018 season. 

In February 2019, after just a single season in the broadcast booth, Witten returned to the Cowboys. During the 2019 season, he started all 16 games and recorded 63 receptions for 529 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. 

On March 25, 2020, Witten signed a one-year contract with the Raiders. He finished with 13 receptions for 69 yards and two receiving touchdowns during the 2020 season. 

.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nneka Ogwumike
Play
WNBA

Report: Nneka Ogwumike Re-Signs With Los Angeles Sparks

Ogwumike was one of the top three free agents this offseason.

chad-wheeler-seahawks
NFL

Released Seahawk Wheeler Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Arrest

The ex-Seahawks tackle who was released Wednesday said he's stepping away from football to get help in wake of a disturbing incident with his girlfriend.

Man-United-Sheffield
Play
Soccer

Loss to Last-Place Sheffield Costs Man United Chance to Reclaim First

A shocking 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford gifts Manchester City a cushion at the top.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

Candace Parker
Play
WNBA

Report: Former MVP Candace Parker to Sign With Chicago Sky

Parker has spent the first 13 seasons of her WNBA career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Jozy Altidore in the 2019 Gold Cup final
Play
Soccer

Jozy Altidore Is Still Here

It's a younger man's U.S. men's national team, but at 31, Altidore finds himself still very much in the mix to potentially play in another World Cup.

Jan 21, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) warms up prior to their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Shaq questions Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving fake trades | Open Floor: SI's NBA Show

Shaq lays into Mitchell, The Bucs' got issues, plus fake Kyrie trades.

mlb-hank-aaron-fund
MLB

Braves Honor Hank Aaron With $2 Million Diversity Fund

The Henry Louis Aaron Fund will work to increase minority participation among players, managers and front-office personnel.