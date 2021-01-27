Released Seahawk Wheeler Speaks Out After Domestic Violence Arrest

Seahawks Release Chad Wheeler After Domestic Violence Arrest, Encourage Him to Get Help

Days after Chad Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, the Seahawks released a statement in support of his girlfriend and encouraged their offensive lineman to get help.

"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence," Seattle said in a statement. "Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.

"... We encourage Chad to get the help he needs."

The statement included the numbers for the National Domestic Violence Hotline and National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to encourage those who experience domestic violence or mental health issues to call the numbers listed.

King County police responded to a call late Saturday night from a woman who was locked in a bathroom following a "physical fight with her boyfriend," per the police report obtained by the Seattle Times. She reportedly suffered a dislocated arm and was bleeding when police arrived at the scene.

The woman also said Wheeler strangled her until she lost consciousness. Per the police report, Wheeler said he thought she was dead and "was shocked she survived," the New York Post wrote.

Photos of the woman after the alleged attack and screenshots of text messages she allegedly sent circulated around Twitter on Wednesday.

“He thought I was dead on my bed and continued to eat dinner,” the message read. “When I ran into the bathroom, he said, ‘Wow, you’re still alive’ while sipping on a smoothie.”

Wheeler was released from the King County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $400,000 bond. He is due back in court on Wednesday for the probable cause hearing, and the Seattle Times reported that the judge ordered him on Monday to not contact the woman and to surrender his weapons.

Wheeler released the following statement in a series of three tweets, apologizing for the events which he says transpired from a “manic episode.” It was reportedly mentioned in the police report that Wheeler was on medication for bipolar disorder, but had not taken it recently.

“It is time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another,” Wheeler wrote in one of three tweets. “I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed.”