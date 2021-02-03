Marty Schottenheimer Moved to Facility Due to Health Complications

SI.com
Super Bowl 55 Prop Bets and Predictions
Marty Schottenheimer Moved to Facility Due to Alzheimer's Complications

Author:
Publish date:

Former NFL coach and player Marty Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday due to Alzheimer's complications, according to a statement released by his family. 

The family has requested privacy during this time. 

"As a family we are surrounding him with love and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those impacted through his incredible life," Pat Schottenheimer, his wife, said on the behalf of her husband and their children, Kristin and Brian. "In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other...one play at a time."

Bob Moore, the former public relations director for Schottenheimer when he was with the Chiefs, will provide updates as they occur. 

Schottenheimer, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, had a prolific professional football career that spanned from his playing days as a linebacker with the Bills in the 60s to his last job as head coach with the Chargers in the mid-2000s. 

Schottenheimer is best known for his nine-year stint with the Chiefs from 1989 to 1998.

He was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2010 and was named the AP NFL coach of the year in 2004 while with the Chargers. 

