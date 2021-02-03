Report: Matt Ryan, Julio Jones to Likely Stay With Atlanta

Despite trade rumors circulating, quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones are expected to remain with the Falcons in 2021, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

"The Falcons have not had trade conversations with any other team about Ryan or their star wide receiver Julio Jones," Pelissero said. "Every expectation is that both players are going to be on the roster in 2021."

He continued, saying that it's expected that Falcons' new coach Arthur Smith will run a similar offense as when Ryan won the NFL MVP award in 2016 under then-offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.

With the new addition of newly hired Smith, the Falcons also brought in new GM Terry Fontenot, who is familiar with Ryan from his time working for the rival Saints. There's reason to believe that Atlanta isn't planning to part ways with the 35-year-old quarterback any time soon.

Plus, the franchise would face a massive dead-money cap hit if they traded Ryan before June 1. Pelissero reported that Ryan alone accounts for over $44 million in dead money if traded before that date. Jones, on the other hand, would trigger more than a $23 million dead-money hit, according to Spotrac.

For reference, the recent Jared Goff trade set the record for the biggest dead-money hit in L.A.—$22.2 million.