Mahomes Details 'Infinity ERA' as Texas Tech Pitcher

Patrick Mahomes is the son of a former MLB pitcher, and his throwing motion often elicits comparisons to some of baseball's best hurlers. But Mahomes quickly learned his true home was the gridiron after a single appearance as a pitcher at Texas Tech.

"I came into the game and I walked the first guy. I hit the second guy, gave up a double, they scored a run and then I got taken out of the game," Mahomes told the media on Wednesday. "I think I had an infinity ERA, which probably isn't a good one. So yeah, that's not something that I'm very proud to have on my record."

It was a short-lived baseball career for Mahomes at Texas Tech. He appeared in just three games in 2015, pinch hitting twice in addition to his disastrous outing on the mound. Mahomes left baseball in 2016 to focus on his football career, which in hindsight, appears to have been the right move.

Mahomes tallied 93 touchdown passes in 32 games with the Red Raiders before being selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes has continued his collegiate excellence in the NFL, entering Sunday with 114 career touchdown passes and just 24 interceptions.

The Chiefs are seeking their second straight Super Bowl on Sunday as they face the Buccaneers. Kickoff from Raymond James stadium in Tampa is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET.