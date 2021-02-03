Jared Goff Says Goodbye to Rams Fans

Jared Goff said goodbye to the city of Los Angeles in a social media post on Wednesday after the Rams agreed to trade Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford.

"Thank you to the entire city of Los Angeles for welcoming a 21-year-old kid with open arms and making this town feel like home," Goff said in the statement. "This city has shaped the man I’ve become and I will forever be grateful for the Kroenke family, my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for competing and fighting every Sunday."

The statement comes on the heels of an interview with the Los Angeles Times where Goff touched on his departure from the Rams and how he felt unwanted.

“Ultimately, they wanted to go in a different direction,” Goff said. “As the quarterback, as the guy that’s at arguably the most important position on the field, if you’re in a place that you’re not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling’s mutual."

Goff signed a four-year contract with the Rams in 2019, which set a then-record of $110 million in guaranteed money. He finished this season with a 67% completion percentage, 3,952 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 15 games.

The Rams finished 10-6 and lost in the divisional round to the Packers 32-18.