Jared Goff Says Goodbye to Rams Fans

SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Super Bowl 55 Prop Bets and Predictions
Super Bowl 55 Prop Bets and Predictions

Jared Goff Writes A Farewell to Rams Fans

Author:
Publish date:

Jared Goff said goodbye to the city of Los Angeles in a social media post on Wednesday after the Rams agreed to trade Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford. 

"Thank you to the entire city of Los Angeles for welcoming a 21-year-old kid with open arms and making this town feel like home," Goff said in the statement. "This city has shaped the man I’ve become and I will forever be grateful for the Kroenke family, my coaches, the support staff, and most importantly, my teammates for competing and fighting every Sunday."

The statement comes on the heels of an interview with the Los Angeles Times where Goff touched on his departure from the Rams and how he felt unwanted.

“Ultimately, they wanted to go in a different direction,” Goff said. “As the quarterback, as the guy that’s at arguably the most important position on the field, if you’re in a place that you’re not wanted and they want to move on from you, the feeling’s mutual."

Goff signed a four-year contract with the Rams in 2019, which set a then-record of $110 million in guaranteed money. He finished this season with a 67% completion percentage, 3,952 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to 13 interceptions in 15 games. 

The Rams finished 10-6 and lost in the divisional round to the Packers 32-18. 

YOU MAY LIKE

kolten-wong-brewers-cardinals
Play
MLB

Report: Brewers Sign Kolten Wong to Two-Year Deal

Wong spent the first eight seasons of his career in St. Louis, tallying 703 hits and 351 runs.

Rey Mysterio enters the 2021 Royal Rumble
Play
Wrestling

Rey Mysterio Confirms He Has Signed New WWE Contract

“I’m going to keep wrestling, at least until Father Time catches up and says, ‘It’s time to go.’ ”

nfl-cba-17-games-demaurice-smith
Play
NFL

NFLPA's Smith Sees No Scenario for Moving Super Bowl LV

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said he "[doesn't] see any scenario" in which Super Bowl LV would get postponed because of COVID-19.

james-harden-nets-clippers
Play
NBA

What If the Nets Don’t Need a Good Defense?

If there’s any team that can break the trend of needing a strong defense to win a championship, it has to be this Brooklyn squad.

USMNT's Sebastian Soto and Daryl Dike
Play
Soccer

Meaningless Friendlies? Not for a Pair of USMNT Forwards

By taking the field in games that otherwise featured little immediate consequence, Sebastian Soto and Daryl Dike are now able to play for clubs in England.

Jared Goff before playing the Green Bay Packers
Play
NFL

Jared Goff Says Goodbye to Rams Fans

Goff thanked his teammates and fans in farewell letter to the Rams

super-bowl-party
Play
Extra Mustard

Evaluating the CDC Recommendations for Super Bowl Parties

No cheering? Limit alcohol? CDC shares tips for Super Bowl parties.

aus-open-fires-mailbag-lead
Tennis

Australian Open Events Paused After Positive COVID-19 Test

Players are isolating in their hotels after a worker at one of the tournament’s quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19.